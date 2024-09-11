Odisha Vigilance unearths these assets worth crores from Asst. Engineer Prasanna Swain, know his service details

Bhanjanagar: The Odisha Vigilance today unearthed movable and immovable assets assets worth crores from Prasanna Kumar Swain, the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Irrigation Division of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

The anti-corruption team found Prasanna’s following assets during simultaneous house searches at 9 places in Ganjam district:

One four storeyed building with area approx. 10,400 Sqft. at Tulsinagar of Berhampur worth approx. Rs.2.4 Crore.

Another four storeyed residential building with area approx. 9565 Sqft. located at Bagdevi Road, Bhejiput road, Bhanjanagar worth approx. Rs.2.3 Crore.

One triple storeyed building with area approx. 3118 Sqft. at Bagdevi road, Bhejiput, Bhanjanagar

Another triple storeyed building with area approx. 4000 Sqft. located at Bhanajanagar.

Double storeyed under construction building with area approx. 5850 Sqft. at Word No.6 NAC Bhanjanagar.

Swain renovated & reconstructed his paternal house and made it to a double storeyed building with area approx. 1130 Sqft. at Luduludi under Bhanjanagar PS, Dist-Ganjam.

5 high value home stead plots including 1 in Berhampur & 4 in and around Bhanjanagar.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/Plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Gold ornaments weighing approx. 200 gms.

Bank, Postal & Insurance deposits Rs.23,94,370/-.

Cash, 1 two wheeler & household articles worth Rs.5.63 Lakhs.

Prasanna Kumar Swain, Asst. Engineer is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Swain at 9 following places in Ganjam district;

7 teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors/ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Enquiry is in progress.

Prasanna Kumar Swain, AE is a native of village Luduludi under Bhanjanagar PS, Ganjam. He was appointed on 15.10.2003 as contractual Junior Engineer and posted to Lower Indra Canal division, Khariar. He continued there for 7 years from 15.10.2003 to 18.8.2010. Thereafter, on 19.8.2010, he was posted to his home district in Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar, Ganjam, and continued there till date for the last 14 years. During this period, he was promoted to the rank of Asst. Engineer in the year 2013.