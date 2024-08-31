Odisha vigilance unearths huge assests from Chhatrapur Block Education Officer

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths have unearthed huge assets linked to Sitaram Patro, Block Education Officer (BEO) of Chhatrapur, Ganjam.

During the ongoing raids, the Vigilance Department has uncovered three multi-storeyed buildings including a double-storeyed residential building in Berhampur and two buildings in Polasara, Ganjam, belonging to Patro.

Additionally, cash worth Rs 6.50 lakhs, one four-wheeler, and two two-wheelers have been seized. The department has also found bank, insurance, and postal deposits, as well as other investments, which are still being assessed.

The vigilance team is currently valuing and assessing the buildings, which includes a double-storeyed residential building of approximately 3500 sqft at Ramakrushna Nagar in Berhampur, a double-storeyed building of approximately 1600 sqft in Kolisahi, Polasara in Ganjam, and another building in Kolisahi, Polasara, Ganjam.

The searches are still continuing.

Also Read: Chhatrapur Block Education Officer Under Vigilance Scanner