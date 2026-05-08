Odisha Vigilance tops in country in securing conviction of 150 accused persons in 2024

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Bhubaneswar: As per recently published Crime in India-2024 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha Vigilance was second among all the States in detection and registration of DA (Disproportionate Assets) cases in the country.

Registration of DA cases requires painstaking groundwork in collection of relevant information regarding assets and financial transactions of corrupt public servants and indicates the proactive aggressive approach of an anti-corruption agency in combating corruption.

Similarly, with detection and registration of 53 corruption cases on the allegation of criminal misconduct (misappropriation of Government funds), Odisha Vigilance was 3rd among all the States in the country.

Odisha Vigilance has been giving high priority to expedite and complete investigations & filing of charge sheets. In the year 2024, charge sheets were filed against 696 accused persons for corrupt practices, which was 2nd highest in the country.

A total of 283 cases, were charge sheeted during the year, 2024. In this regard, Odisha Vigilance was among the top 5 states in the country.

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Apart from this, in 2024, Odisha Vigilance ranked 2nd highest in the country in the number of corruption cases resulting in conviction (105). Also, on the parameter of number of persons convicted in the year, Odisha Vigilance, was 1st among all Anti-Corruption Agencies of the States, with 150 accused persons convicted for corruption related offences.

Moreover, Odisha Vigilance ranked 2nd highest in the country for dismissal/removal of public servants on corruption charges from Govt. service in 2024.

Further, for awarding major punishments to accused persons involved in Vigilance cases in the year 2024, Odisha Vigilance was 4th in the country.

It is worthwhile to mention here that in all most all major parameters like detection and registration of DA cases, criminal misconduct, charge sheets, conviction and dismissal/removal of public servants, Odisha Vigilance ranked among the top performing states in the country.

Odisha Vigilance is committed to continue strong actions against corrupt public servants in the State.