Odisha Vigilance takes Ex Assistant Commissioner Binay Bhusan Tripathy on remand

Jajpur: Binay Bhusan Tripathy, the ex-Assistant Commissioner of CT & GST Enforcement Unit in Jajpur Road, Jajpur was remanded in another case (DA Case) today vide Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.24/2024 which was registered against him and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Amendment Act,2018/ 3(5) BNS-2023.

Tripathy was arrested on the charges of bribery, evasion of taxes, and causing loss to the Govt to the tune of Rs 5.85,356.

Earlier, simultaneous searches were conducted on 18.08.2024 by Odisha Vigilance at 5 locations linked to Tripathy.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Binay Bhusan Tripathy were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth Crores which were in excess of 64% of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.