Odisha vigilance searches launched on 8 properties of Athgarh BDO

Cuttack: Odisha vigilance searches launched at eight locations of Pradeep Kumar Sahu, BDO of Athagarh in Cuttack district. The raid took place on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his income by Pradeep Kumar Sahu.

Reports say that simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by six DSPs, six Inspectors, ten ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha vigilance searches aare being conducted at the following eight places in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Nayagarh, and Athagarh (Cuttack):

1) Residential house of Sahu at Flat No. 6, 2nd floor, Shree Enclave, Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Single storeyed building over plot no 444/1439 at Bhaliabadi near old PS, Khordha district.

3) Triple storeyed building at Rajsunakhala Sahi, Rajsunakhala, Nayagarh district.

4) Single storeyed building at Rajsunakhala, Nayagarh district.

5) Paternal house of Sahu located at Rajsunakhala, Nayagarh district.

6) House of his relative located at Pichukuli, Khordha district.

7) Official residence of Sahu at Athagarh district.

8) Office chamber of Sahu at Block premises of Athagarh in Cuttack district.

The raids are still underway, detailed reports awaited in this regard.

