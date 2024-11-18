Odisha Vigilance raids DGM of OSPHWC in Berhampur, searches underway

Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance is at its heels conducting raids actively against amassing of disproportionate assets on various wealthy officials in Odisha. A raid on Subash Chandra Panda, the Deputy General Manager of Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corportaion (OSPHWC) of Berhampur is being carried out on Monday, after the raid on Sub-collector of Kamakhyanagar this morning.

Odisha vigilance team consisting of five DSPs, seven Inspectors and other supporting staff raided at four locations simultaneously in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur. Odisha vigilance raids the following four locations:

His residential house over plot No. 1105/ 1882, at Mahadev Vihar, Shankarpur, Aiginia, under Bharatpur PS, Bhubaneswar. his paternal house at village -Barimunda, Ramagarh Sahi, PS: Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar (near Baliyatra Padia, Bhubaneswar). His rented house at Kharavel Nagar, 1st Line, Berhampur. His office at Medical Bank Colony, 1st Lane, BN Pur, Berhampur.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.