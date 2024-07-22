Odisha Vigilance raids conducted at 5 locations of Deputy Director of Fisheries

Cuttack: Based on the credible information received about misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs. 1,05,00,000/- (Rs. 1.05 Crore) by Basanta Kumar Dash, Deputy Director of Fisheries (Brackish Water), O/o Directorate of Fisheries, Cuttack by transferring money from Government account to his personal Bank Account during the financial year 2024-25, a Vigilance enquiry was taken up.

During enquiry, it is revealed that Sri Basanta Kumar Dash, being the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), transferred a sum of Rs. 1,05,00,000/- (Rs. 1.05 Crore) from Government Account to his personal account being maintained at SBI, Puri, and withdrew and misappropriated the same.

During the course of investigation, today i.e on 22.07.2024, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance to unearth documents relating to the said misappropriation of Govt. money and investments made / assets acquired out of the misappropriated amount. 5 teams led by 5 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, 9 ASIs and other staff are engaged in the searches ongoing at the following places.

(1) Rented residential house of Sri Basanta Kumar Dash located at Plot No. 1426/4085, Sasana Padia, Keutasahi, Old Town, Mahatab Road, Bhubaneswar.

(2) His house located at Tota Mahavir Lane , Ward No.30, Puri.

(3) Farm House located at Pilipila, near Goruala, Dist-Puri.

(4) Native village located at Govindpur , Naikandihi, Bhadrak.

(5) Office chamber of Sri Basanta Kumar Dash at O/o Directorate of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case against Sri Dash, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Cuttack vide Vigilance Cell PS Case No 5/20.07.2024 U/s-13(2)r/w13(1)(a) P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018/409/420 IPC.

Searches are underway, further reports awaited in this matter.

