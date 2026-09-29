Odisha Vigilance raids 7 locations linked to Sambalpur officer over DA allegations

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Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at seven places in connection to Umakant Samantaray, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, Sambalpur, over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets (DA) beyond his known sources of income.

As per reports, the searches are being carried out based on warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur. The operation involves eight DSPs, 11 Inspectors, 11 ASIs and other supporting staff.

The following places are being raided:

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Residential 3BHK Flat in Sun City Apartment, Dhankauda, Sambalpur of Sri Samantaray. One Duplex of Sri Samantaray at Nandan Vihar, Nandankanan Road, Bhubaneswar. His building of near Indus College of Engineering at Barakuda,(nearJatani), Bhubaneswar. His triple storyed building at Tota Behera Sahi, Baliguali, Puri. His double storyed building at Subash Marg, Balugaon, Khordha. His double storeyed building at his native place at Ashok Nagar, Balugaon, Khordha. His office chamber in the office of Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Sambalpur.

Further report follows.