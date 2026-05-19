Odisha vigilance raids 6 locations linked to R&B AEE in DA Case

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Bhawanipatna: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday launched simultaneous raids at six locations linked to Sri Bhubaneswar Sabar, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the R&B Division, Bhawanipatna, over allegations of possessing disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to sources, the searches are being conducted on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna. The operation is being carried out by a team comprising 6 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, and other supporting staff.

The raids are underway at multiple properties in Kalahandi district, including his double-storeyed house at Gosanimunda in Bhawanipatna town, another double-storeyed building at his native village Kusumkhunti under Koksara block, a farmhouse at Kitpadar near Bhawanipatna, and an under-construction building at Duarsuni.

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Apart from residential properties, Vigilance officials are also searching his office at Bhawanipatna and his government quarters located at PWD Colony.

The searches are still in progress and further details regarding the assets unearthed are awaited.