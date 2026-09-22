Odisha vigilance raids 6 locations linked to Baragada PEO

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Baragada: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday launched simultaneous searches at six locations linked to Kartikeswar Behera, Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Katabhal Gram Panchayat in Baragada district, over allegations of possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

According to reports, the searches are being conducted following allegations that Behera had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Apart from that, he is functioning as in-charge PEO of Firingimal and Gourenmunda Gram Panchayats of Gaisilet Block.

The Vigilance team, headed by five DSPs, eight Inspectors and two ASIs, along with other staff, is carrying out the searches on the orders of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baragada.

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Searches are underway at the six places listed below:

Double storeyed residential building of Sri Behera at Kandagarh near Gaisilet, Dist. Baragada. One Market complex comprising six rooms at Kandagarh, Dist-Baragada. One Godown comprising three rooms at Kandagarh, Dist-Baragada. Four storyed under construction building at Gaisilet, Dist-Baragada. House of his native village at Kandagarh, Dist-Baragada. Office chamber i.e office of PEO at Katabhal G. P, Dist. Baragada.

Further report follows.