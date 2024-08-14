Odisha vigilance raid underway on Nilagiri Deputy Collector

Nilagiri: Odisha Vigilance has conducted raids on properties of the Nilagiri Deputy Collector, on allegations of disproportionate assets (DA). The Deputy Collector has been identified as Parikhita Jena.

A vigilance raid is underway at Jena’s rented house in Baligohiri area under Nilagiri block In the initial raid, documents were checked, a luxury SUV and and a cruse bike was found.

Earlier he was the working as the BDO of Baripada. A 12-member team has conducted the raid.

Two DSPs, one inspector, and two SIs are said to have been involved in the raid.

The raids were conducted on the allegation of misappropriation of Government money to the tune of Rs. 1,01,03,215/- (One Crore one lakh three thousand two hundred fifteen) only of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds without executing different developmental works in the Suliapada Block area during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The raid is currently underway. Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.

Yesterday, former Chief Engineer Tara Prasad Mishra from whom Vigilance seized DA worth crores and was arrested. He was working as Former Roads and Building (Civil), Odisha Chief Engineer from whom the Odisha Vigilance seized Disproportionate Assets (DA) worth crores during massive raids at different places also released his service details.