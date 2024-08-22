Odisha vigilance raid on Technical Assistant Soil Testing Laboratory in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: There has been a Odisha vigilance raid on Ganesh Kalser, Technical Assistant, Soil Testing Laboratory, O/o Chief District Agriculture Officer ( CDAO) in Jharsuguda.

The Technical Assistant has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 50,000/- ( Rupees Fifty Thousand) from a Laboratory Attendant (contractual worker) to process file for facilitating continuance of his contractual job.

The entire bribe amount of Rs. 50,000/- has been recovered from exclusive possession of accused Sri Kalser, Technical Assistant and seized. Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Kalser from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.11 dtd.21.08.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Kalser, Technical Assistant. Detailed reports awaited.