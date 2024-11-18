Odisha Vigilance raid on Sub-collector in Dhenkanal, search underway at 10 locations

Dhenkanal: Acting on a tip off, the Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at 10 different locations at the office and residence of Sub-collector of Kamakhyanagar, Narayana Chandra Nayak for amassing assets, disproportionate to his known sources of income on Monday morning.

A team consisting of seven DSPs, three inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors and several other sub-ordinate staff have raided the office and residence of the Sub-collector in 10 different locations of Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The raid on Sub-collector are conducted at the following locations for disproportionate assets (DA):

1) Triple storeyed building under construction over plot No. 709/2472, khata-361, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.

2) Single storeyed building over plot No. 709/2472, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.

3) Triple storeyed building at Kuansa, Bhadrak.

4) Double storeyed building under construction at Gelpur, Bhadrak.

5) Office chamber of Sri Narayan Chandra Nayak, Sub-Collector, Kamakshyanagar Dist-Dhenkanal.

6) Government quarter of Sri Nayak located at Kamakshyanagar Dist-Dhenkanal.

7) Paternal house of Sri Nayak located at village-Kapagaria, Basudevpur, Dist-Bhadrak.

8) House of relative of Sri Nayak located at village- Barunai, Dist-Bhadrak.

9) House of his associate at-Joragadia,Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak.

10) House of another associate at Village Dhalpur, Rairangpur Dist-Mayurbhanj.

The searches are underway and further information awaited.