Odisha vigilance raid on Sr Private Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Drinking water department

Bhubaneswar: On October 8 on the allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) by Ramesh Chandra Jena, Senior Private Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Drinking water (PR & DW) Department, Government Of Odisha, Bhubaneswar an Odisha vigilance raid was conducted.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by eight DSPs, three Inspectors, ten ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at his following places:

1) Double storeyed building over plot No. K4, Kalinga nagar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Triple storeyed building over plot No. 1979/3971, Mouza – Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar.

3) House of Sri Jena at his native village Khuntia Banpur, Gadisagoda, Dist- Puri.

4) House of his relative located at Tarimi, Kalupadaghat, PS-Tangi, Dist- Khordha.

5) His Residential Govt Quarter No. IV-A, Unit-2 at Market building, Bhubaneswar.

6) Office chamber of Jena.

7) House of his relative located at Nirakarpur, Dist- Khordha.

8) House of his another relative located at Nirakarpur, Dist-Khordha.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.

