Odisha Vigilance Raid on SI in Jajpur District, was Taking Bribe of Rs. 5000

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, there has been an Odisha Vigilance raid on an SI in Jajpur district, it has been alleged that he was taking a bribe of Rs. 5000. Today a short while ago, Keshab Chandra Dash, Sub Inspector (SI) of Police, Binjharpur PS, Dist-Jajpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The Odisha Vigilance Raid was taken at his government quarter inside Binjharpur old Police Station campus while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) from a Complainant to provide him Post Mortem report and help him get accidental claim for death of his father in an accident on 20.05.2024.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of accused Sri Dash, SI and seized. Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Dash, SI from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 16 dated 02.07.2024 U/s-7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Dash, SI of Police. Detailed reports awaited.