Odisha vigilance raid on RI in Khurda, caught while accepting Rs. 20,000 bribe

Khurda: Odisha vigilance raid on RI in Khurda on Friday, he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000. Bisweswar Ray Behera, Revenue Inspector (RI), Siko, under Begunia Tahasil in Khurda district, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand) from a complainant, threatening action against him otherwise for felling a tree in Govt land.

Finding no other way, the complainant reported the matter before the Vigilance Authority. Accordingly today, Ray Behera, RI, while accepting bribe Rs 20,000/- from complt, was nabbed by the team of officers conducting an Odisha Vigilance Raid on RI. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Ray Behera and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Ray Behera, RI from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.13/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Ray Behera, RI. Detailed report follows.