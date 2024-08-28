Odisha vigilance raid on RI Bibhudatta Sahu in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha vigilance raid on RI Bibhudatta Sahu, of Mallikapur, Balikuda Tahasil in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The said RI has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000/- from a Complainant to submit enquiry report in his favour in two mutation cases for issuance of ROR (Land Patta). The entire bribe amount has been recovered from possession of accused Sahu, RI and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahu from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No 23/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sahu, RI. Detailed report follows.