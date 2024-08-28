Odisha vigilance raid on RI Bibhudatta Sahu in Jagatsinghpur

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Odisha vigilance raid on RI

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha vigilance raid on RI Bibhudatta Sahu, of Mallikapur, Balikuda Tahasil in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The said RI has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000/- from a Complainant to submit enquiry report in his favour in two mutation cases for issuance of ROR (Land Patta). The entire bribe amount has been recovered from possession of accused Sahu, RI and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahu from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No 23/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sahu, RI. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Odisha vigilance raid on RI and Amin in Sambalpur, detailed reports here

Advertisement

Sudeshna Panda 9975 news 60 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.