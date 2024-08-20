Odisha vigilance raid on RI and Amin in Sambalpur, detailed reports here

Sambalpur: There was an Odisha Vigilance raid on RI Tulasa Padhan and Amin Mukesh Sahu of the same office in Kesheibahal. The duo have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs 7,000/- as final instalment of overall demand of Rs 10,000/- from a Complainant.

The Complainant wanted them to make a field enquiry in a land matter. Earlier, complainant as per their demand had paid Rs. 3,000/- but they were demanding Rs. 7,000/- more to do the work.

Finding no other way, the complaint alleged before Vigilance Authority about his harassment. Accordingly, the Vigilance team nabbed today both the accused persons, while Sahu was accepting the final instalment of bribe amount Rs.7,000/- from the complainant as per direction of RI, Pradhan.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the accused persons, namely Pradhan and Sahu. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of each from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 21 dt.19.08.2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against Pradhan and Sahu. Detailed report awaited.

