Odisha vigilance raid on JE in Nayagarh, probe underway

Khurda: There has been an Odisha vigilance raid on a JE. The Junior Engineer Nrusinghnath Pradhan of Bolgarh was caught by vigilance sleuths. Nayagarh Vigilance caught him red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs. 19,200/-

As per reports, the JE reportedly accepted the bribe for a work related to the MP Fund of Gabadi village of Khanguria region. The Nayagarh Vigilance team was tipped off regarding the same. They took action and arrested the concerned J.E. After the arrest, a raid was also conducted on his residence. They seized more than 2lakhs rupees from his residence.

In a similar incident yesterday, Tehsildar Bichitrananda Nayak of Chandrapur block of Rayagada district was caught by Vigilance. He was on his way back after receiving the bribe money from a beneficiary when the Vigilance trapped him.

According to the reports, he tried to attack the team as they were advancing to attack him. The three officials managed a narrow escape as they were attacked. More than one lakh and fifteen thousand rupees was seized from him says report.