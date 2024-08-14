Odisha vigilance raid on geologist in Bolangir, caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Bolangir: There has been an Odisha vigilance raid on Ashim Anshuman Nayak a Geologist in the Ground Water Development (GWD) Department in Bolangir district of Odisha. He has been caught by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting final instalment of bribe Rs. 40,000.

This was a part of the overall demand of bribe of Rs. 50,000/- from a Consultant (Complainant) under “CHHATA” scheme of Govt of Odisha for Rooftop Water Harvesting for facilitating release of his consultancy fee. For last one year, complainant had been requesting accused Nayak to release his consultancy fees. But, Nayak was demanding Rs. 50,000/- from complainant to release his said fees.

However, Nayak asked complainant to pay Rs. 10,000/- as 1st instalment to process the file, and accordingly accused Nayak, received Rs. 10, 000/- from complainant few days back. Finding no other means, the complainant Hota narrated his harassment before Vigilance Authority.

Accordingly, Vigilance officers chalked out the plan, and Nayak while accepting the rest amount of bribe Rs. 40,000/- today from the complainant was trapped by the team of Odisha Vigilance. The entire bribe money has been recovered in the Vigilance raid on geologist Nayak and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Nayak, Geologist from DA angle. In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 20 dt.13.08.2024 U/s 7 P. C.(Amendment)Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Nayak, Geologist. Detailed report follows.

