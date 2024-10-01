Odisha vigilance raid on Food Safety Officer in Kendrapara

Kendarpara: There has been a Odisha vigilance raid on Bibhas Mazumdar, Food Safety Officer, office of CDMO, Kendrapara on Tuesday. The food safety officer has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000/-

The incident has been reported at Kendrapara Cuttack main road in front of Akhandalamani Marble shop from Proprietor (Complainant) of a Poly Traders Shop to issue License in his favour to run his business.

On 30.07.2024, the accused Sri Mazumdar had conducted surprise raid at his shop and instructed him to apply for a license. Accordingly, on dt.08.08.2024, the Complainant had applied for the same, but till date no License was issued in his favour.

Hence, he met the accused Sri Mazumdar, Food Safety Officer and requested him to process his license but Sri Mazumdar demanded bribe Rs. 5,000/- to issue the License. Finding no other alternative, the complainant agreed to pay the demanded bribe money today to Sri Mazumdar against his will and reported the matter about his harassment to Vigilance Authority.

Accordingly, Vigilance Officials made the plan and nabbed Sri Mazumdar today, while accepting the bribe amount Rs.5,000/- from the complt. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sri Mazumdar and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Mazumdar from DA angle. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no.28/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Mazumdar, Food Safety Officer. Detailed report follows.

