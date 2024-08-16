Odisha vigilance raid on Additional Civil Supplies Officer owns 5600 sqft house in Bhubaneswar

Kendrapara/Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance has conducted a raid on the Additional Civil Supplies Officer of Kendrapara on five locations, said reports on Friday.

The raids have been conducted on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra the Additional Civil Supplies Officer.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by four DSPs, one Assistant Commandant, five Inspectors and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Mohapatra and his family members;

1) 1 Double storeyed building with area approx 5,600 Sqft. at Lingipur, Bhubaneswar.

2) 1 building at Kalani Nagar, Madhupatna, Cuttack.

3) 2 plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

i) A piece of land vide plot No. 145/1864/4634 at Lingipur, Bhubaneswar.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No. 143/1720 at Kalyani Nagar, Cuttack.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

4) Mutual fund deposits approx. Rs. 1Crore.

5) Other deposits are being ascertained.

6) One locker being operated in the name of his spouse at SBI Main Branch, Cuttack is still to be opened.

7) Cash Rs. 1.21 lakh.

8) 1 four wheeler (Maruti Swift) and 2 two wheelers.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.

