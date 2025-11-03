Odisha Vigilance nabs two staffers of Barpali CHC on bribery charges

Advertisement

Bargarh: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed two staffers of the Barpali Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bargarh district while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 7,000.

The two health staffers who have been identified as Sekhar Chandra Sahu, Accountant and Tamanna Sahu, Peon, were apprehended by Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 7,000 through UPI from a complainant (Health Worker) of the same CHC for drawal of his arrear salary towards sanction of increment and Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP).

On being promoted, complainant joined in the post of MPMHW (Multi-Purpose Male Health Worker) in the above CHC, and had been requesting accused Accountant for last three months to initiate file for sanction of increment, MACP, and also drawl of pending arrear salary.

However, Sahu and Tamanna Sahu were demanding bribe Rs 7,000 for drawl of complainant arrear salary. Further, Sahu refused to draw the pending arrear salary, if he was not paid the demanded bribe, prompted complainant to allege before Vigilance authorities about the matter.

Acting on complainant’s report, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed both Accountant and Peon today while taking bribe Rs 7,000 through PhonePe from the complainant.

When complainant transaction failed through PhonePe to the account of Accountant, the complainant transferred the bribe amount to the peon through Phonepe.

Cell phones of both accused persons have been seized. It is alleged that the accused has similarly taken bribe from several other promoted MPMHWs, which is under verification.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations connected to Accountant Sahu from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.22 dt.02.11.2025 U/s.7/12 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Accountant and Peon of the Barpali CHC. Detailed report follows.