Odisha Vigilance nabs two revenue officials of Puri district while taking bribe

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Puri: Kalyani Jena, the Revenue Inspector (RI) and Purna Chandra Behera, the Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), both of Siula RI Circle under Pipili Tahasil of Puri district were apprehended while demanding and taking bribe today.

A team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed them while they were demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from an applicant for processing and forwarding the enquiry report in a mutation case for conversion of his land.

The applicant had applied as per rules of the Govt in R&DM Department for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land. When the applicant enquired about the status of the case in the RI office, both accused RI and ARI demanded bribe Rs.35,000 to initiate the mutation case for conversion of land.

Despite repeated requests by the applicant, the accused duo insisted on taking the demanded bribe. After failing to meet the demanded bribe, the applicant (complainant) approached the vigilance authorities narrating harassment by Jena and Behera.

Based on the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance today laid a trap and nabbed both the RI and ARI while taking bribe Rs 35,000 from the complainant.

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The entire tainted bribe money Rs 35,000 was recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at their office and houses at Vill- Bramhakumdi (Charichhak), Achyutapur (Chandanpur) and Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar from the Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 20 dated 05.09.2026 u/s 7P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused RI and ARI.

Detailed report follows.

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