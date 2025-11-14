Odisha Vigilance nabs two more govt employees for taking bribe

Advertisement

Subarnapur: Odisha Vigilance on Friday nabbed two more government employees on charges of demanding and taking bribe in Subarnapur district.

The two public servants who have been nabbed by the Vigilance sleuths have been identified as Satyananda Behera, the Assistant Director of Textiles, who is the in-charge of Dy. Director Textiles, Subarnapur and Ramakanta Meher, the Secretary of a Weavers’ Co-operative Society under Ullunda Block.

They were held while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 36,000 as an installment of overall demand of bribe Rs 80,000 from trainees to release their training stipend amount.

The trainees were undergoing “Skill Up-Gradation Training on TIE & DYE making and Weaving under POHI (Promotion of Handloom Industry)”.

As per the guideline of the scheme, a trainee gets Rs 200 per day as stipend during the training period. As the training was about to end, the trainees were requesting Behera to release their stipend amount. However, he demanded bribe of Rs 80,000 from the trainees for release of the stipend amount.

Being aggrieved over the issue, they reported the matter to Vigilance authorities. Acting on the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Behera today while demanding and taking bribe Rs 36,000 as 1st installment of the overall demand of bribe Rs 80,000.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs.36,000 has been recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations connected to Behera, and one location linked to Meher respectively from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No 25/2025, U/s-7/12PC (Amendment) Act,2018 has been registered against the accused duo Behera and Meher.

Investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.

