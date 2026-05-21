Odisha vigilance nabs two cooperation department staffers while taking bribe of Rs 70,000

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed two cooperation department staffers while taking bribe of Rs 70,000 from a retired employee for facilitating release of arrear salary under MACP in his favour.

The arrested government employees have been identified as Anil Kumar Panda, the Senor Assistant, at the office of ARCS, Titilagarh Circle and Herekrushna Majhi, Peon of the same office.

They were nabbed while demanding and taking bribe Rs 70,000 as 1st instalment of overall demand of bribe Rs 1 lakh from a retired employee of the said office for facilitating release of arrear salary under MACP in his favour.

The employee retired from service in January, 2025. Despite several requests, the main accused Panda was not initiating the file for drawl of his arrear salary under MACP. Instead, he demanded bribe Rs 1 Lakh from the retired employee and asked him to pay Rs 70,000 via bank deposit to the account of Peon Harekrushna Majhi as 1st instalment. Being aggrieved by the demanded bribe, the retired staffer approached the vigilance authorities alleging harassment.

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Following this, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed both the accused persons Panda and Majhi after they received bribe Rs 70,000 in shape of bank deposits.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at their locations from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.06 dt.20.05.2026 U/s.7/12 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons. Detailed report follows.