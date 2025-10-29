Odisha Vigilance nabs Titlagarh CT&GST official Umakanta Mahakur while taking bribe

Advertisement

Titlagarh: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed Titlagarh CT&GST official Umakanta Mahakur while he was taking bribe of Rs 12,000 from a businessman to waive off penalty for non-payment of tax.

As informed by the Vigilance department, Umakanta Mahakur, was apprehended while demanding and taking bribe Rs 12,000 from a businessman (complainant) to waive off penalty imposed on him for not payment of professional tax for three financial years.

The complainant had not paid the professional tax amounting to Rs 7,500 for three financial years, Rs 2500 per year. For non-payment of tax, complainant was served with a notice by the accused CT&GST official to make payment of Rs 23,600 including tax amount along with fine and interest.

On receiving the notice, the complainant met the accused officer Mahakur and requested him to receive the tax amount only. But, accused Mahakur refused to accept the only tax amount, rather demanded bribe Rs 12,000 to waive off fine and interest imposed on him, prompted complainant to report the matter to Vigilance authorities.

Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Mahakur today, while taking bribe Rs 12,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at locations associated with Mahakur from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No 21/2025, U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against accused Mahakur. Investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.