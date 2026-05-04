Odisha Vigilance nabs Rajkanika police station ASI Prasanta Pradhan

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Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed Rajkanika police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prasanta Pradhan while demanding and taking bribe from a complainant.

The Vigilance officials nabbed the Rajkanika police station ASI while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 to furnish favourable report in a land dispute case filed before the competent court, of which he was the enquiring officer.

The complainant had a joint landed property with the opposite party. But without consent of the complainant, the opposite party was starting constructions over the joint landed property.

Following this, the complainant filed a case before the competent Court to stop constructions. The competent authority had instructed IIC of the said PS to submit the report within 3 days and the IIC entrusted ASI to enquiry into the matter and submit the report within the stipulated date.

Based on the orders of the Court, the complainant approached the ASI to furnish the report in the case matter. But, ASI Pradhan asked for bribe of Rs 2,000 to furnish the report. Being aggrieved by the demanded bribe, complainant approached the vigilance authorities.

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Upon receiving the information, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed the ASI while taking bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant near the old Rajkanika PS building. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Pradhan and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to Rajkanika police station ASI from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection Cuttack Vigilance PS Case no 16/2026, U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused ASI.

Detailed report follows.