Odisha Vigilance nabs Nimapara NAC staffer while taking bribe

Puri: Nimapara Amin Bijay Kumar Grahacharya was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe from an applicant of Nimapara NAC area.

The vigilance sleuths nabbed Grahacharya while he was taking 3rd and final instalment of bribe Rs 17,000 of overall demand of bribe Rs 30,000 from an applicant of Nimapara area for processing the file for approval of a building plan in his favour.

In the month of March 2025, the applicant had applied for the approval of building plan to construct a house in the above NAC area. Since then, despite repeated requests by the applicant, Grahacharya was not initiating the file and for no cause delaying the process.

Instead, Grahacharya demanded bribe Rs 33,000 from the applicant to process the file. But, when the applicant expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe Rs 33, 000, he reduced the bribe amount to Rs.30,000.

Further, to initiate the file, Grahacharya has also received bribe amount Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000 in two instalments a few days back. At the same time, the applicant reported the matter to the vigilance authorities narrating his harassment by the Amin. Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance swung into action.

Grahacharya took the rest amount of bribe money Rs 17,000 today from the applicant, and on seeing the vigilance team, he took out the money from his pocket and dropped it on the footrest of a scooter parked in front of the office was nabbed by the officers of Odisha Vigilance.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs 17,000 has been recovered and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations linked to Grahacharya from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 26 dated 28.11.2025 U/s 7 P.C. Amendment Act has been registered against the Amin. Investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.