Odisha Vigilance nabs Junior Revenue Assistant of Jajpur Sub-Collector Office while taking bribe

Advertisement

Jajpur: Odisha Vigilance nabbed Prasanna Kumar Sahani, the Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) of the Office of Sub-Collector in Jajpur while demanding and taking a bribe today.

The Vigilance officials nabbed Sahani while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from an applicant for processing file to accord permission from the competent authority for purchase of a piece of land measuring 16 decimal from a land owner who belongs to SC Category.

As per law of the Government, to purchase land from SC/ST category persons, permission is required. Accordingly, the applicant had applied last year on 29.11.2025 for obtaining permission in the office of Sub-Collector, Jajpur for purchase of land in favour of his mother. But, the JRA of the said office was delaying the process for no reason.

Despite several requests made by the applicant, accused Sahani demanded bribe Rs 48,000 (Rs 3000 per decimal). When the applicant expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe Rs 48,000, Sahani reduced the bribe amount to Rs 40,000.

Aggrieved over the matter and unable to meet the demand, the applicant (complainant) reported the matter to vigilance authorities alleging harassment by Sahani.

Advertisement

On this, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sahani while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office room from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of the JRA and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahani from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Kataka Vigilance PS Case No.37/2026, u/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused JRA. Investigation is in progress against him.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Vigilance Arrests Baragada PEO For Possessing Disproportionate Assets