Odisha Vigilance nabs Bhatimunda GP PEO Bharata Bhusan Mishra while taking bribe

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed Bhatimunda Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Bharata Bhusan Mishra while he was demanding and taking bribe.

Mishra was apprehended while demanding and taking bribe Rs 5000 from a Mechanic under Bhatimunda GP under Tangi-Choudwar Block in lieu of release of arrear salary and for extension of his service.

As the PEO insisted on the demanded bribe to release arrear salary and extend service of the complainant, he reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Mishra, while taking bribe Rs 5,000 from the Mechanic. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused PEO and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to PEO from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 8 dt.19.02.2026, u/ s 7 PC( Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Mishra, PEO. Detailed report follows.

