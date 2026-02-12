Odisha Vigilance nabs Belaguntha Additional Tahasildar

Advertisement

Berhampur: Kabiraj Sethi, the Additional Tahsildar of Belaguntha in Ganjam district, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe from a tractor owner to release his sand laden tractor.

The Additional Tahsildar had detained the tractor on February 5, 2026 without bringing it on record. Though the owner submitted supporting documents, Sethi demanded bribe to release the same. Today, when the complainant went to the Additional Tahasildar, he collected fine Rs 30,000 as tax/cess payment and took bribe of Rs 10,000.

Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sethi. The entire tainted money has been recovered and seized from the possession of accused Sethi. The veracity of challans is being verified due to missing details and discrepancies in the customer and office copies.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to the Additional Tahasildar from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S case No.01 dt.11.2.2026 u/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Detailed report follows.

