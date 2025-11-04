Odisha Vigilance nabs Bantalsing RI while taking bribe

Advertisement

Puri: Jiban Krishna Parida, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Bantalsing under Pipili Tahasil in Puri district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe today.

The Vigilance sleuths nabbed Parida while he was taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant to process his applications in mutation cases of six parental plots.

The accused Revenue Inspector had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 90,000 (Rs 15,000 for each mutation case) and refused to process the applications without payment of bribe.

Despite several requests made by complainant, accused Parida reduced the bribe amount to Rs 60,000. As complainant was not able to pay the demanded bribe, he approached vigilance authorities about the matter.

Acting upon complaint’s report, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Parida today while taking bribe Rs 60,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from Parida and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to Parida from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 24 dated 03.11.2025,U/s 7 of the P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused RI.

