Odisha Vigilance nabs Auditor of RDE Office in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Ambika Prasad Rath, the Auditor of the office of Regional Director of Education (RDE), Bhubaneswar was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

Odisha Vigilance nabbed the Auditor while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 4,000 from a staffer of a degree college in Khordha district for service verification and necessary correction of the pay fixation statements under MACP scheme in accordance with the service books, and to enable drawl of pay.

Auditor Rath demanded bribe Rs 4,000 from the staffer to enable drawl of pay under MACP (Modified Assured Career Progression) scheme. Being aggrieved by the demanded bribe, the staffer of the college reported the matter to vigilance authorities. Upon receiving the information, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Rath while taking bribe Rs 4,000/- from the staffer.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Rath and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at his office and residence from Disproportionate Asset (DA) angle. During search, further Rs 1,28,000 was recovered from his office drawer/personal possession, which are suspected to be bribes collected earlier during the day.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 04/2026 has been registered U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused Rath.

Investigation is in progress against Rath. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: OREDA Assistant Director Simadri Srikanta Rao Lands In Vigilance Scanner