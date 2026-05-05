Odisha Vigilance nabs Amin for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance officials has apprehended Amin posted at the court of the Tahasildar at Bangomunda in Bolangir district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a land applicant.

The accused has been identified as Nirmalendu Kabi, Court Amin in the Court of Tahasildar, Bangomunda.

The accused Kabi had allegedly demanded the bribe for preparing a sketch map and processing a file related to partition of landed property, along with issuance of separate Record of Rights (RoRs) in favour of individual shareholders.

the applicant had approached the competent authority seeking partition of family land as per Revenue and Disaster Management Department rules. Since preparation of a sketch map for each shareholder is mandatory for the process, the applicant had approached Kabi requesting him to complete the necessary formalities.

However, Kabi allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 for preparing the sketch map and carrying out ancillary work required for partition and issuance of separate RoRs.

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Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant approached the vigilance authorities. Acting on the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance laid a trap and caught Kabi red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

The entire tainted money of Rs 15,000 was recovered from Kabi’s possession and subsequently seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at three locations linked to Kabi from DA angle.

In connection with the case, Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station Case No. 04 dated May 4, 2026, has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.