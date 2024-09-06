Odisha Vigilance launches DA searches at 7 locations of Ex Jail Superintendant, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Satya Prakash Swain, Ex Jail Sperintendant, Jharpada, Bhubaneswar and at present the Superintendent, District Jail, Keonjhar, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance at 7 locations.

The raids are led by 12 DSPs, 11 Inspectors SI/ASIs and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, at his following 7 places in, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, and Keonjhar.

Residential house no – LB 104 over plot 912, khata 1072 , Govindprasad , Laxmisagar , Bhubaneswar. Parental house at Plot B-53, Siddhi Vihar, Khandagiri , Bhubaneswar. Native village of Swain at Narsinghpur , Dhusuri, Bhadrak. Govt quarters occupied by Swain at Qr no – D-1, Special jail Colony, Jharpada, Laxmisagar , Bhubaneswar. Govt quarters of Jail Superintendent, Keonjhar inside Jail campus, Keonjhar. Office room of Swain, Superintendent of Jail, Keonjhar. House of his relative at House no EB-355, Jharpara, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.