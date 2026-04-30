Odisha Vigilance forest wing seizes leopard skin, arrests two

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Boudh: The Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance seized a leopard skin and arrested two persons at Karanjkata village under Puruna-Katak police station limits of Boudh district today.

Basing upon reliable information, the Forest Wing conducted a surprise raid at Karanjkata village and detected a wildlife case and seized a leopard skin.

The accused persons namely Abhay Nayak of village Karanjakata under Puruna Cuttack police station limits and Nilakantha Kanhar of village Laxmanpur under Harabhanga police station limits were arrested on the spot for violation of Section 9 and punishable U/s 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972.

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In this connection, one Forest case was registered vide Puruna-Kataka Forest Range case No.21 dated 30.04.2026 U/s 50 (8) (b)/ 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act,1972 for violation of sec.9, 39, 44, 48 of the Wild Life Protection Act.

Investigation is continuing. Further report follows.

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