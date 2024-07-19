Odisha vigilance detain Sarapanch with Rs 5.4 Lakh ill-gotten cash in Kalahandi

Bhubaneswar: On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Dinesh Kumar Rout, Sarapanch of Brundabahal Grama Panchayat under Golamunda Block in Kalahandi district as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Rout.

Accordingly, on July 19, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him near Khaliakani, while he was proceeding to Brundabahal from Golamunda in his Bolero vehicle bearing Regd. No.OD-08-C-5335. During interception, a sum of Rs 5,40,000 was recovered from Rout, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The entire cash was seized. It is suspected that the amount was bribe collection by Rout as PC from Contractors executing various developmental projects in the Panchayat area. Besides seized cash, his Bolero vehicle was also seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches are being conducted at residential house and hardware shop of Sri Rout at village Brundabahal from DA angle. He has been detained and is being examined to ascertain the source of funds.