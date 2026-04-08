Odisha Vigilance conducts DA raid at 6 locations of Addl Chief Engineer, Central Irrigation Circle, Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance conducts DA raid at 6 locations of Addl Chief Engineer. The Odisha Vigilance Department has initiated a raid at six locations of Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, Additional Chief Engineer, Central Irrigation Circle, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

The simultaneous searches, led by 1 Additional SP, 11 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 8 ASIs, and other supporting staff, are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack at the following locations:

Residential triple storeyed building located over Plot No 210-B, Baramunda Housing Board Colony, Lane-8, BBSR. Paternal House located at Vill:- Kolhasingh, PS-Badachana, Dist- Jajpur. House of his relative at Deula Sahi, Jublee Town, Dist- Dhenkanal. Office chamber of Sri Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, ACE, Dam Safety, BBSR. A double storeyed building & farm house over plot no. 610,611,609 & 606 Bimbol, Bhapur, Dhenkanal. House of his close associate at Nayabazar, PS- Chauliaganj, Dist- Cuttack.

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This action is part of the Odisha Vigilance Department’s efforts to crack down on corruption and disproportionate assets among government officials. Searches continuing. Further report follows.

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