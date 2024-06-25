Odisha Vigilance arrests Revenue Inspector on bribery charges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Pradeep Kumar Gouda, the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Gangapur in Ganjam district for demanding and accepting bribe.

Gouda was apprehended while he was taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a complainant to submit the enquiry report to Tahasildar in connection with valuation of existing structure on land to be purchased by the complainant.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 25.06.2024, wherein the accused RI was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office room for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Gouda and seized in presence of witnesses. Left hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Gouda gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Gouda at village Jillundi in Ganjam district and his office room.

The accused RI has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.9 dated 24.06.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.