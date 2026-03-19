Odisha Vigilance arrests Retd Headmaster and wife in Rs 5.56 Crore govt fund misappropriation case

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Bhadrak: Odisha Vigilance has arrested Pradip Kr Mohanty, Retd Headmaster, re-engaged at BEO Office post retirement, along with his wife Gitarani Mohanty in connection with the Rs 5.56 Crore government fund misappropriation case on Thursday morning.

Pradip Kr Mohanty was on the run with his wife and was hiding at Kolkata.

The Odisha Vigilance team was conducting raids at suspected hideouts. The duo had been evading the Odisha Vigilance team by hiding at various places In west Bengal after sensing trouble. The team got success after they got information from trusted sources that the duo left Kolkata yesterday night and concealed their presence at a Hotel in Charampa, Bhadrak.

The team then successfully nabbed Pradip Kr Mohanty and his wife from the hotel early morning today.

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They are currently being interrogated in the case. The misappropriated funds were transferred to the personal accounts of Pradip Mohanty, his wife, son Matruprasad Mohanty, who was arrested yesterday.

Matruprasad Mohanty, Branch Head of Jana Small Finance Bank in Bhadrak, was arrested on Wednesday, by Odisha Vigilance for his involvement in a massive misappropriation of government funds. The fraud targeted the Office of Korei Block Education Officer (BEO) in Jajpur district, resulting in a total loss of Rs 5,56,11,495.

​The investigation by the Vigilance sleuths revealed a sophisticated collaboration between the accused and his father, Pradip Kumar Mohanty.

Investigation is in progress.