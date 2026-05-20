Odisha vigilance arrests R&B EE Bhubaneswar Sabar in DA case

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Bhawanipatana: Odisha Vigilance arrested Bhubaneswar Sabar, the Executive Engineer (EE) of R&B Sub-Division in Dharmagarh and in-charge EE, R&B Division, Bhawanipatana.

Bhubaneswar Sabar will be forwarded today to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatana for possession of disproportionate assets.

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Based on searches conducted on properties of Executive Engineer, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 5 buildings (4 multi storeyed buildings), 83 acres of land (97 plots), 2 farm houses spanning 17 acres, 1 market complex with 8 cabins, etc, which he failed to explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.07/2026 has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 against Bhubaneswar Sabar.