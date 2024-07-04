Odisha vigilance arrests Police Sub-Inspector Bibekananda Sahu for taking bribe

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha vigilance today arrested and court forwarded Bibekananda Sahu, the Police Sub-Inspector of Kujanga Police station in Jagatsinghpur for taking bribe.

The Police Sub-Inspector was nabbed by the Vigilance sleuths while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant.

The SI was the Investigation Officer of a miscellaneous case registered against the complainant as a result of a family dispute. The complainant had moved the Court, and the Court had ordered the IO on May 29, 2024 to release him on bail. However, despite frequent approach, the SI demanded Rs 8000 bribe for the same.

Finding no option, the complainant approached Vigilance authorities, following which a team was dispatched for laying a trap.

Today, soon after receiving the bribe money at the PS, the accused left Kujanga PS and proceeded towards Jagatsinghpur. However, the vigilance team chased him and caught hold of him.

Search at the three locations of the accused is going on.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No-17 dt.03.07.2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been regd. Detailed report follows.