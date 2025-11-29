Odisha vigilance arrests PEO in embezzlement of govt fund in Kandhamal

Advertisement

Kandhamal: The Vigilance Department has arrested the executive officer of Koirimandu Panchaya in Firingia Block on charges of embezzling government funds. The PEO Binayak Nayak has reportedly embezzled money from the fund received under the State Finance Commission Scheme in the financial year 2024-25 in February last year.

According to sources, Mr. Nayak was accused of embezzling Rs 12 lakh 87 thousand from the grant received under the State Finance Commission Scheme in the financial year 2024-25 in February last year.

Advertisement

The Vigilance Department registered a case in this regard on 18/25 and investigation is underway. Binayak Nayak was arrested and forwarded to court today, informed Vigilance DSP Hemant Kumar Mohanty.

Also Read: Police constable arrested for involvement in cattle smuggling in Keonjhar