Odisha Vigilance arrests Lift Irrigation Corporation JE for possessing 123% unaccounted wealth

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Udala: Odisha Vigilance registered one more case against Subrat Mohanty, Junior Engineer (JE), Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC), Udala Sub-Division in Mayurbhanj district, who is at present appointed as JE, OLIC Division, Baleshwar for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) over 123% of his known sources of income.

In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered case vide Baleshwar Vigilance PS case No.21 dt.07.09.2026 against Mohanty and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Mohanty has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and is being forwarded today to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Baleshwar.

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Earlier, on January 6, he was arrested and forwarded to court in a Trap case vide Baleshwar Vigilance PS CaseNo.01/2026 for taking bribe Rs 60,000 from a Contractor for release of pending bills of works executed by him.

Detailed report follows.

Alsop Read: Odisha Vigilance Nabs Two Revenue Officials Of Puri District While Taking Bribe