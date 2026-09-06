Odisha Vigilance arrests Kendrapada Drainage Division AEE Anupama Sahoo

Advertisement

Kendrapada: Anupama Sahoo, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Drainage Division in Kendrapada was arrested by Odisha Vigilance in an interception case and forwarded to the Special Judge, Vigilance, Kataka.

In this connection, Kataka Vigilance PS case No.35 dt.05.09.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered against the AEE.

Yesterday, Sahoo was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance at Marshaghai Crossing, NH 53-A, while she was on her way to residential house at Nayanvihar, Kendrapada from her office in office vehicle (Mahindra Bolero) bearing Regd No. OD-29-S-6644.

During interception, suspected ill-gotten cash Rs 3,15,000 was found from the possession of Sahoo, which she could not account for satisfactorily. The money along with the vehicle was seized.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at residential building of Sahoo located at Nayanvihar in Kendrapada and her office chamber at Kendrapada.

Advertisement

During house Vigilance Directorate Odisha, Kataka, search, the following movable and immovable assets in the name of Anupama Sahoo were unearthed:

Cash Rs.4 lakhs was unearthed & seized during house search conducted at Nayanvihar, Kendrapada. Total cash seizure stands at Rs.7.15 lakhs.

Deposits Rs.63 lakhs.

One flat at Bhubaneswar.

One MS Rod and Cement Godown at Market complex at Kamakshyanagar, Dhenkanal and 1 shop at Balangir.

5 plots including 1 on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, 3 in Anugola, and 1 in Dhenkanal.

The investigation of the case is in progress.

According to the Vigilance department, Anupama Sahoo entered the government service as JE on 21.10.2003 under Anugola Irrigation Division with initial salary Rs 4,000 per month. In the year 2009, her service was regularized. On 31.12.2016, she was promoted to the rank of Asst. Engineer and posted at Dhenkanal Design and Monitoring Unit, Rengali Right Canal. Again, on 12.08.2025, she was promoted to the rank of Asst. Executive Engineer (AEE) and continued there. On 02.03.2026, Sahoo was transferred to Drainage Division, Kendrapada as AEE. Since then, she has been continuing as such till date.