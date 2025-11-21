Odisha vigilance arrests Kadopada PACS secretary for embezzlement of society funds

Advertisement

Deogarh: Suresh Chandra Sahu, the Secretary of Kadopada PACS in Deogarh was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on charges of financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds amounting to Rs 40,71,644.

The arrest follows a meticulous investigation by the officers of Odisha Vigilance that revealed Sahu systematically siphoned off money by manipulating official accounting records, directly impacting the cooperative’s financial health and the local farming community.

According to the vigilance department, the key finding is the deliberate manipulation of the PACS Day Book, the primary book of original entry. By receiving the cash repayment from the farmers but not recording the transaction in the Day Book, the amount became unaccounted for, allowing Sahu to misappropriate the entire sum of Rs 40,71,644. This form of fraud is particularly damaging as it targets the financial system meant to support the poor farmers.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.12 dt.20.11.2025 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC (Amendment) Act,2018/316(5)/344 BNS has been registered against accused Suresh Chandra Sahu,. Today, he was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur.

Investigation of the case is underway.

