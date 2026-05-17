Odisha Vigilance arrests junior engineer, associate while accepting Rs 1.36 lakh bribe

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested a junior engineer of the Rural Works Department in Nayagarh district along with his associate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.36 lakh from a contractor in exchange for clearing pending bills and facilitating the refund of security deposits.

The accused has been identified as Keshab Subudhi posted as Junior Engineer at Bhapur Rural Works Section in Nayagarh. His associate, identified as Ashutosh Baliarsingh.

According to Vigilance officials, the accused engineer had allegedly demanded the bribe from a contractor for clearing bills related to construction and maintenance works executed under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) during 2021-22 in the Khandapara area of Nayagarh.

The amount was also allegedly sought for facilitating the release of the contractor’s Initial Security Deposit (ISD) and security money after completion of the maintenance period.

As per Vigilance officials, the contractor had been requesting accused for last three to four months after completion of maintenance works to take measurements and to facilitate for release of security money. But, engineer demanded bribe Rs.1.36 Lakhs for the above purpose.

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Being aggrieved by the demanded bribe, the contractor approached the vigilance authorities narrating his harassment.

Following a complaint lodged by the contractor, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Subudhi and Baliarsingh while taking bribe Rs 1.36 Lakhs from the contractor. The entire tainted bribe money Rs.1.36 Lakhs has been recovered from them and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous raids were conducted at two locations linked to Subudhi, JE from DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 07 dtd. 16.05.2026 u/s 7 of the P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused.

Also Read: Vigilance Arrests Junior Engineer For Possession Of Disproportionate Assets In Balasore