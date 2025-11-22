Odisha Vigilance arrests former senior clerk in Rs 68.85 lakh Hindol sub-treasury fraud case

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: In a major breakthrough in a long-pending corruption case, Odisha Vigilance has arrested Manoranjan Sahoo, a former Senior Clerk of the Hindol Sub-Treasury in Dhenkanal district, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 68.85 lakh in government funds meant for family pension beneficiaries.

Officials confirmed that Sahoo, who had been absconding for nearly two years to evade action, was arrested late Friday night by the Vigilance team.

According to the Vigilance Department, Sahoo is accused of diverting Rs 68,85,497 by fraudulently drawing government funds over an extended period.

Instead of transferring pension payments to the rightful beneficiaries, he allegedly credited the funds to his own bank account and to those of his relatives, systematically siphoning public funds.

The case has been registered at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other anti-corruption laws.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

