Odisha Vigilance arrests former Secretary of Tusura PACS

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Balangir: In a major crackdown against corruption in paddy procurement, Odisha Vigilance today arrested Sanoj Kumar Mishra, former Secretary of Tusura Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) Ltd., under Gudvela Block in Balangir district and forwarded him to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.

Mishra’s arrest follows an extensive investigation into financial irregularities and systemic fraud during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2014–15.

Mishra, the then Secretary of Tusura PACS, was responsible for managing the procurement of paddy from local farmers and ensuring its timely dispatch to designated (tagged) rice millers for custom milling.

Investigations revealed that a substantial quantity of paddy procured using government funds was neither delivered to the millers nor accounted for in the society’s stock records.

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The physical non-delivery and fraudulent accounting resulted in an illegal diversion of funds and direct financial loss to the society totaling Rs 42,31,608 by Mishra.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.12 dated 16.08.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(c) PC Act, 1988/409 IPC has been registered against Mishra.

Investigation of the case is in progress.